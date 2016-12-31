Klay Thompson led all scorers with 29 points and Durant put together a masterful effort against Dallas.
Top Stories
tyson December 30, 2016
The world’s oldest male panda, who sired one out of four pandas now in zoos around the...
tyson December 30, 2016
What’s stinking up the city? People in San Francisco are still reporting a rotten-egg-like smell wafting through...
tyson December 30, 2016
A Santa Rosa taxi company is closing down and will pay a hefty fine to settle a...
National News
tyson December 29, 2016
The White House is reportedly preparing to impose sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential...
tyson December 29, 2016
She was “unsinkable.” And this was unthinkable: Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds died yesterday while making funeral plans...
tyson December 28, 2016
Pilot error and mechanical failure are likely behind a Russian plane crash Christmas Day that killed 92...
tyson December 28, 2016
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa passed away at the age...