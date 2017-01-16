Forecasters are predicting another “atmospheric” event is expected to cause more flooding across Sonoma County and the...
Top Stories
tyson January 16, 2017
With the help of a surveillance tape from a Roseland area business, Sonoma County Sheriff’s were able...
tyson January 16, 2017
It’s seems that developers are interested in Constructing affordable housing using a City Program. Press Democrat reports...
tyson January 16, 2017
Thousands of Obamacare supporters rallied outside of San Francisco city hall on Sunday afternoon to show their...
National News
tyson January 13, 2017
The IRS starts accepting income tax returns in ten days. If you’re planning to be one of...
tyson January 13, 2017
GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan says the tools will soon be in place to repeal Obamacare. In...
tyson January 13, 2017
A new study says marijuana is a powerful aid in reducing chronic pain and helping fight nausea,...
tyson January 12, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to step back from his business empire once he becomes president is under...