Hope you were able to stay dry following what was a wet weekend around Sonoma County, the...
tyson January 9, 2017
PG&E Spokesperson, Deanna Contreras gives us an update on how PG&E dealt with this weekends storm.
tyson January 9, 2017
The fierce storm that’s hammering Northern California has knocked down a famous giant sequoia that cars could...
tyson January 9, 2017
It was a storm that showed no favorites in Sonoma County. As expected the “atmospheric river” brought...
tyson January 9, 2017
California is a leader in technology innovation, and that was evident over the weekend at the Silicon Valley Auto...
tyson January 9, 2017
The cellphone that put computers in our pockets is ten-years-old. Today marks the tenth anniversary of Apple’s...
tyson January 9, 2017
Caltrans is getting California ready for a huge earthquake. In October, an increase in seismic activity at the...
tyson January 6, 2017
Five people are dead and at least eight are wounded after a gunman opened fire at the...