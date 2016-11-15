Sonoma County Students Marched Out of Class to Protest Donald Trump

November 15, 2016 Local News, Top Stories
Students holding signs and chanting slogans march to protest the election of Donald Trump as president in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Demonstrators have gathered across the California and the nation in the six days since Trump was elected. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Students holding signs and chanting slogans march to protest the election of Donald Trump as president in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Demonstrators have gathered across the California and the nation in the six days since Trump was elected. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Nearly 1,000 students from all across Sonoma County Snapchatted, Instagrammed and used all social media platforms calling for a massive protest against the election of Donald Trump …and yesterday marched out of the classroom wearing duct tape across their mouthes.
Students say that Donald Trump is a threat to the Latino and Black communities. Administrators say that they are marking each student with an unexcused absence as a consequence for leaving school. Demonstrations were held at all five Santa Rosa high schools and at least five other high schools in Petaluma, Windsor, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg.

