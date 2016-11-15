Sonoma County Students Marched Out of Class to Protest Donald Trump

Nearly 1,000 students from all across Sonoma County Snapchatted, Instagrammed and used all social media platforms calling for a massive protest against the election of Donald Trump …and yesterday marched out of the classroom wearing duct tape across their mouthes.

Students say that Donald Trump is a threat to the Latino and Black communities. Administrators say that they are marking each student with an unexcused absence as a consequence for leaving school. Demonstrations were held at all five Santa Rosa high schools and at least five other high schools in Petaluma, Windsor, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg.