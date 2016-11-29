San Francisco Supervisor David Campos Calls to Block Deportations

San Francisco Supervisor David Campos plans to call today for the City to spend millions of dollars to block deportations. Campos will propose that the City put up five-million dollars for legal representation for undocumented immigrants facing deportation. Campos hopes to bring the proposal to the Board of Supervisors for a vote on December 13th. It’s a response to President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to increase deportations and to cut off funding for sanctuary cities like San Francisco.