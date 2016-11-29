San Francisco Supervisor David Campos Calls to Block Deportations

November 29, 2016 Local News, Top Stories
Supervisor David Campos speaks to the media after a during a board of supervisors meeting at city hall in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2009. The city's board of supervisors rejected legislation Tuesday requiring local law enforcement to turn over illegal immigrant youth to federal offcials for possible deportation after being convicted of a crime. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
San Francisco Supervisor David Campos plans to call today for the City to spend millions of dollars to block deportations. Campos will propose that the City put up five-million dollars for legal representation for undocumented immigrants facing deportation.  Campos hopes to bring the proposal to the Board of Supervisors for a vote on December 13th.  It’s a response to President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to increase deportations and to cut off funding for sanctuary cities like San Francisco.

  • President Donald J Trump

    President Trump isn’t making threats he will cut off all federal money from sanctuary cities, He should also cut off all federal highway dollars to California until they stop giving driver’s licenses to illegals.

    Hey liberals and couple things ego maniac communist dictator Obama said is now coming back to bite you in the butt

    1. ” Elections have consequences, I won”

    2. ” I have my pen and phone”

    Well President Trump won now and he will have the pen and phone, So pucker up buttercups