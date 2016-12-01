Santa Rosa Holds Event Focusing on Homelessness Downtown

Santa Rosa business owners and city leaders are exchanging views and ideas about homelessness downtown. More than 50 people gathered Wednesday at an event organized by the city and the Chamber of Commerce to talk about problems downtown, including loitering, panhandling and other issues. Solutions offered included providing more housing, job training, mentoring and mental health services. Next up: The Santa Rosa Homeless Collective is organizing a homeless solution summit scheduled for January 30th and 31st in Santa Rosa.