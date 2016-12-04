Melanie Morgan Retires from Morning Radio

Longtime Bay Area reporter and anchor Melanie Morgan did her farewell broadcast on KSRO on the day before Thanksgiving. After three decades at San Francisco’s KGO-TV, KGO and KSFO and a stint in Washington, D.C. as anchor of Talk Radio Network’s nationally syndicated America’s Morning News, Melanie assumed the news department and morning show reins at KSRO in March of 2014. Under her leadership, KSRO news was honored with the Radio TV Digital News Association’s Edward R. Murrow Award and the AP’s Mark Twain Award for best newscast in the west. Also while at KSRO Mel, as her friends call her, continued her work with Move America Forward to raise donations and soldier care packages for American Troops.

Several months ago, Mel informed us that after more than 30 years of early wakeup calls to prepare and deliver a morning news broadcast, she had decided it was time for a change in lifestyle. She plans to garden more, travel more, and spend more time with her husband, noted radio programmer and executive Jack Swanson of KCBS. Sleeping more figures to be part of the plan too. Mel offered to stay on board as long as we needed and delayed her departure date several times, and played a major role helping her successor, Pat Kerrigan, settle into the position.

We thank Mel for a job well done, and we look forward to keeping in touch with her, and maybe even having her contribute to KSRO occasionally if her schedule permits. We will miss her.