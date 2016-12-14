Sonoma County Votes No on Growing Marijuana in Rural Neighborhoods

December 14, 2016 Local News, Top Stories
Cannabis plants backlit by the sun.
Sonoma County residents in rural residential areas outside the city limits will NOT be able to grow pot in their neighborhood. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ban such operations, with Shirley Zane, David Rabbit and James Gore leading the charge. Residents in attendence cheered the result. The Sheriff’s office gave testimony before the vote regarding marijuana related crime.
Board chairman Efrin Carillo wanted to accept the Planning Commision’s recommendation to allow growing in rural neighborhoods. The Board did approve a far-reaching ordinance that regulates marijuana grows in agricultural or industrial zones.
  • Artist Suzanne

    We sure could use the taxes what with the city blowing over ten million on courthouse square. I lived here when you had to drive around the square and people hated it and lobbied to get it through there. Imagine the shelter for the homeless they could have built with that much money? It is a disgrace not to used that money to help the very needy like senior women with no shelter. I and many others will not be shopping down town because of this and already 3 have gone out of business. M. J has proven to help people with medical problems or haven’t you read anything about that?