Sonoma County Votes No on Growing Marijuana in Rural Neighborhoods

Sonoma County residents in rural residential areas outside the city limits will NOT be able to grow pot in their neighborhood. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ban such operations, with Shirley Zane, David Rabbit and James Gore leading the charge. Residents in attendence cheered the result. The Sheriff’s office gave testimony before the vote regarding marijuana related crime.

Board chairman Efrin Carillo wanted to accept the Planning Commision’s recommendation to allow growing in rural neighborhoods. The Board did approve a far-reaching ordinance that regulates marijuana grows in agricultural or industrial zones.