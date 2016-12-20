Man Accused of Drowing Daughter Has Been Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

A judge says a Healdsburg man accused of drowning his four-year-old daughter is mentally incompetent to stand trial. Gerardo Ordaz appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court yesterday where a psychologist told Judge Arthur Wick he was not capable of assisting in his own defense. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch tells KSRO that’s she satisfied with the report.

Judge Wick ordered criminal proceedings against Ordaz suspended while an agency determines his placement. He could be placed at Napa State Hospital, where he could remain up to three years while his competency is restored.