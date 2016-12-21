ISIS Claims Responsibility for Truck Attack In Berlin, Germany

A trail of devastation is left behind in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
ISIS is claiming responsibility for the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. The terror group’s news agency claimed the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State.”  At least 12 people were killed and dozens of others hurt when a semi-truck plowed into a market full of evening shoppers.  Police still haven’t identified the person responsible.  A person police had detained as a possible suspect in the attack was released.  Prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to hold the man, who is a Pakistani migrant seeking asylum.