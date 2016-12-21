ISIS Claims Responsibility for Truck Attack In Berlin, Germany

ISIS is claiming responsibility for the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. The terror group’s news agency claimed the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State.” At least 12 people were killed and dozens of others hurt when a semi-truck plowed into a market full of evening shoppers. Police still haven’t identified the person responsible. A person police had detained as a possible suspect in the attack was released. Prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to hold the man, who is a Pakistani migrant seeking asylum.