Jazz Stifled By Tremendous Warrior’s Defense

Warriors shut down the Jazz and held them to only 74 points on the night.

By Cole Reece| December 21

The Golden State Warriors faced off against a shorthanded Utah Jazz Club following their dominant 45 point win over the Blazers. In the first quarter, it appeared this contest was destined to be a low-scoring game. Golden State and Utah missed the first 11 shots of the game. At the completion of the first quarter, the Warriors held a (19-15) lead over the visiting Jazz. The Dubs found their groove on offense and shut-down Utah with otherworldly defense. In the second quarter, the Warriors managed to put themselves up big over the Jazz (55-33 at half). Golden State’s defense was a total team effort tonight, at the final buzzer Utah had scored just 74 points. The Warriors blanketed the Jazz and forced them into 23 turnovers. It was almost as if Golden State had 5 Draymond Greens on the floor. Steph Curry finished with 25 points on the night followed by Kevin Durant with a 22 point performance. The Dubs keep finding new ways to impress us. This is arguably their most complete back to back games this season the sky is the limit for the Golden State Warriors. Following the 104-74 victory over the Jazz, Golden State now sits at 25 and 4. Up next the Warriors begin a 3 game road trip starting in Brooklyn. Make sure to tune into KSRO at 4 pm on Thursday for pregame.