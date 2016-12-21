Mexican Firework Market Explosion Kills At Least 29 People

Investigators are sifting through the charred remains of a Mexican fireworks market where at least 29 people died in a series of explosions yesterday.

At least 72 people were injured in the blast at an outdoor marketplace north of Mexico City. The explosions sent fireworks rocketing into the sky and plumes of gray smoke billowing. The Governor of the State of Mexico says 53 people are still missing. The director of emergency services in Tultepec, Mexico said a lack of adequate safety measures was the likely cause of the explosions, which occurred during the busy Christmas season when many Mexicans stock up on fireworks for celebrations. It was the third time in about a decade that the popular fireworks market exploded.