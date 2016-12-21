New Park Open Today in Roseland

There’s a brand new park in Santa Rosa: nine years in the making. The Bayer Neighborhood Park and Gardens is located on West Avenue in Roseland.

The park covers nearly six acres, and it includes: a community pavillion, skate park, BBQ’s and outdoor cooking ovens, volleyball and half-court basketball courts and public art. It will even have a mural featuring images of the park and the surrounding neighborhoods that the public can help paint. Mural painting begins tomorrow at 10 AM.

Bayer Neighborhood Park is now open from sunrise to sunset located at 1550 West Avenue in Roseland.