Forestville Boy Arrested For Threatening to Shoot and Kill El Molino Students

A 17-year-old boy is under arrest on suspicion of threatening to shoot and kill students and staff at El Molino High School. Deputies received a call from the Forestville school Tuesday afternoon reporting that a note was found inside a box on the counter at the school’s office. Investigators described its message as “very crude” and included a threat to “shoot up the school and kill staff and students.” The suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall after he was connected to a threatening note found on campus one day earlier.