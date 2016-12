A man suspected of vandalizing Cardinal Newman High School says he’s Satan. Andrew Faulkner of Guerneville made the declaration yesterday during an appearance before a Sonoma County judge. Faulkner was arraigned on charges of burglary, vandalism and being under the influence of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of breaking windows, doors, statues and computers, causing about 100-thousand dollars in damage.