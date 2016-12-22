President-elect Trump Says Attack in Berlin Proves Him Right

President-elect Donald Trump says the recent attack in Berlin has proven him to be right. When asked if the deadly attack would cause him to stop Muslim immigration to the U.S. Trump told reporters, “All along, I’ve been proven to be right. One-hundred percent correct.” It’s unclear if Trump was referring to his call during the campaign trail for a total ban on Muslim immigration. An adviser later said after Trump’s comments on Wednesday that the administration would suspend admission of people from countries with high terrorism rates and use a “strict vetting procedure.”