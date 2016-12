There are enough signatures in Santa Rosa: there’s now a city-wide referendum on rent control in Sonoma County’s largest city. Opponents gathered enough signatures, even though many of those signatures turned out to be invalid. The Santa Rosa City Council will have to figure out how to proceed on that issue during it’s January 10th meeting. The council could repeal the law, or, more likely, put the issue in front of voters. The next opportunity to do that comes up in June of next year.