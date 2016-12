There might be three more shopping days until Christmas but today is the last to order gifts from Amazon Prime and have them delivered before December 25th. As far as what sorts of gifts Amazon is primed to deliver, anything electronic is very hot. A popular gift that is not electronic is the “Harry Potter” Paperback Box Set, for less than 50 bucks. And Amazon has select “Star Wars” Lego sets on sale for as much as 20-percent off.