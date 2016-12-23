San Francisco Names the “Most Hungover City” in the U.S.

San Francisco is picking up a recognition that probably won’t be featured in the City’s convention and vacation-marketing campaigns. The residential real estate site Trulia says the City by the Bay is the “Most Hungover City” in the U.S. The site based its rankings on factors including number of bars, number of young people, party suppliers, and the number of people who report at least one round of binge drinking in the past month. Coming in behind San Francisco are San Diego, Austin, Texas; Bellingham, Washington; and Charleston, South Carolina.