Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Stealing Christmas Presents From his Neighbors

It’s not nice to steal from your neighbors: especially at this time of year. Santa Rosa police report an arrest of a Santa Rosa man accused of stealing wrapped Christmas presents from beneath the trees of residents living close by. Police conducted a probation search on 18-year old Julio Caach-Medina and found the stolen items. He also left a cell-phone at one of the homes. Caach-Medina lives in the Coddingtown area. He’s been arrested, and the packages have been returned just in time for Christmas.