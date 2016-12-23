Suspect in the Berlin Market Killings Has Been Shot and Killed in Shootout with Police

This image made from video released by Amaq News Agency of the Islamic State group on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 shows Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack pledging allegiance to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and vowing to fight against what he calls "the Crusader pigs." The video, which appeared to have been taken by Anis Amri himself, shows him standing on a footbridge in the north of Berlin, not far from where he allegedly hijacked the truck used in the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens more at a Christmas market on Monday. (Militant video via AP)
The man suspected of killing a dozen people at a Christmas market in Berlin is dead.  Twenty-four-year-old Anis Amri was killed overnight in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy. Police were reportedly called to a subway station where a man believed to be Amri pulled a gun out of his backpack and got into a shootout with police.  Amri is believed to have driven a semi-truck into a crowded Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.  German investigators have said they found fingerprints and other evidence linking Amri to the attack.