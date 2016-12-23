Suspect in the Berlin Market Killings Has Been Shot and Killed in Shootout with Police

The man suspected of killing a dozen people at a Christmas market in Berlin is dead. Twenty-four-year-old Anis Amri was killed overnight in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy. Police were reportedly called to a subway station where a man believed to be Amri pulled a gun out of his backpack and got into a shootout with police. Amri is believed to have driven a semi-truck into a crowded Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens. German investigators have said they found fingerprints and other evidence linking Amri to the attack.