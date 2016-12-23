Two Men Hijack and Divert Libyan Plane to Malta

Two hijackers with hand grenades are threatening to blow up a Libyan passenger plane with over 100 people on board. The plane took off in Libya and was bound for the capital city of Tripoli but was instead diverted to the island of Malta where it has since landed. The prime minister of Malta says soldiers have surrounded the plane but have yet to approach it. There are reports that one hijacker, who claims he is a supporter of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, said he would release all passengers but not the crew if his demands were met. It’s not immediately clear what those demands are.