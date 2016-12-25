Kyrie Irving Leads Cavs in 4th Quarter Comeback

Kyrie hit the game winner with 3 seconds left and made several crucial plays to secure a win.

By Cole Reece| December 25th

It was the first meeting of the Warriors and Cavs since last year’s NBA Finals. Both teams were hungry and wanted to give their fans the gift of a Christmas win. Kevin Durant was a man possessed and scored 12 of the Dubs 18 points. Turnovers were an early problem for Golden State. Lebron James and Kevin Love dominated in the paint. The Warriors mysteriously went o for 7 from beyond the arc but held a (27-25) lead after the 1st. Klay Thompson would get the Dubs on the board from distance just a minute into the 2nd. Channing Frye came off the bench and scored 10 points for the Cavs. Frye kept Cleveland close as they struggled from the field. Golden State created a lot of contact against the Cavs and got themselves to the free throw line. The Dubs rode Klay Thompson to a 10 point advantage over the Cavaliers. However, the Cavs would not go quietly as they went on a 10-0 run to tie things up at 50. They used 2nd chance points, and loose ball battles and effort plays to climb back in. The Warriors held Cleveland to just 33% shooting from the field. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 17 points, and Lebron James had a double-double in the first half. Golden State held a 3 point advantage (55-52) at halftime. Durant and Klay Thompson were on fire for the Dubs in the 3rd quarter. Kevin continued his MVP-like play and Thompson was lethal from three-point range. The same could be said for Lebron James as he hit four three-pointers carrying his team through the 3rd. Durant put the exclamation point on the quarter with a thunderous dunk. Golden State up (87-80) headed into the final frame. The Warriors would take a 14 point lead in the 4th quarter. Kyrie Irving exploded in the 4th quarter and hit the game-winning shot with 3 seconds left. Golden State fell asleep and wasted a 36 point effort from Durant. Kyrie finished with 25 points and Lebron with 31 points. Cavs win 109-108, Merry Christmas from all of us here at KSRO.