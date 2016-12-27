Napa Man Dies From Posible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man inside a home in Napa. Officers and firefighters responded to a medical call just after one o’clock yesterday afternoon at a home on Foster Road near Village Parkway after the 60-year-old victim’s brother found him unresponsive. The home had a strong odor of propane and firefighters found a propane tank with a heater attached. The victim’s brother, who was overcome by carbon monoxide while trying to administer first aid, was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he’s listed in stable condition.