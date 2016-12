The state Public Utilities Commission is fining PG&E close to five and-a-half million dollars for using unqualified inspectors to check exposed gas pipelines for corrosion. The PUC says company officials knew two years ago that contract crews were not certified to conduct inspections but didn’t report the problem until September of this year. PG&E is re-inspecting the lines that were checked by uncertified crews in more than a dozen counties.