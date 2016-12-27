Several Malls Across the Country Experience Unrelated Disturbances

December 27, 2016 National News, Slider
Police in several states are looking to social media after several disturbances at malls across the country.  A mall outside Cleveland was put on lockdown after a large group of juveniles caused a disturbance yesterday that is thought to have been organized on social media.  At New Jersey’s Jersey Gardens Mall people ran for the exits after hearing a loud noise and someone yelling, “gun.” Similar incidents took place in Texas, where 100 people were involved in a series of fights, along with New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Connecticut and Arizona.