Several Malls Across the Country Experience Unrelated Disturbances

Police in several states are looking to social media after several disturbances at malls across the country. A mall outside Cleveland was put on lockdown after a large group of juveniles caused a disturbance yesterday that is thought to have been organized on social media. At New Jersey’s Jersey Gardens Mall people ran for the exits after hearing a loud noise and someone yelling, “gun.” Similar incidents took place in Texas, where 100 people were involved in a series of fights, along with New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Connecticut and Arizona.