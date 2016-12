Gun sales in Sonoma County and across the state are surging ahead of new gun control laws. The owner of Petaluma’s Sportsman’s Arms on Bodega Avenue says compared to a normal year, “sales are up one-thousand percent.” Just over one million firearms were purchased in California as of early December, compared to just over 700-thousand guns in all of 2015. Governor Brown signed six gun control bills in July, all of which take effect January 1st.