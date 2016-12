Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa passed away at the age of 60. On Friday, Dec. 23 the actress was on a flight from London to Los Angels when she suffered a heart attack. The death of Carrie Fisher has schocked celebrities and fans all over the world. Bay Area fans gathered at the Lucasfilm campus at the Presidio last night to pay homage to Star Wars’ Princess Leia. Over the weekend, a light saber show to honor the star will be held in the Castro…