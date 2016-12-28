On January 1st it Will Become Illegal to Hold and Operate ANY Electronic Device While Driving

The law for talking while driving on California’s streets and highways is getting a lot more strict. California DMV spokesperson Artemio Armenta says starting Sunday it will be illegal to hold and operate any electronic device while driving. He says you can talk, but the device will have to be mounted on the dash, center console, or lower corner of the windshield. You have to use hands-free technology, such as voice command or Bluetooth. And only drivers 18 and older will be allowed to drive and talk on the phone. First-time offenders will be fine 20-dollars.