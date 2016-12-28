The Drive Line-Up – December 28th

Getting ready for the Wednesday Drive! One of our favorite shows of the year today, Tom Simoneau is back for his annual Wines of the Year show! Plus, we’ve got some New Year’s Eve entertainment ideas, Dr. Dave looking ahead at 2017 in politics, and much more!
3:15 – Elie Jacobs (Truman Project)
3:35 – Drive Senior Political Analyst Dr. David McCuan
3:45 – Actress/Comedian Mari Magaloni
4:05 – The Boho Buzz with Stett Holbrook
4:20 – Dan Taylor (Press Democrat)
4:35 – The Best of Lawyers Guns and Money
5:05 – California Wine Country with Dan Berger, today Tom Simoneau presents Wines of the Year