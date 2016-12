The Purple Heart combat medal found at the Sonoma County Airport is back in the possession of the woman who lost it. Leyda Luz Perez Aviles was born on the same day in 1952 that her father, U.S. Army infantryman Miguel Angel Perez Y Loubriel, was killed in the Korean War. Leyda Perez flew into Santa Rosa the week of December 11th and said yesterday the medal evidently fell from a piece of luggage. Perez and a niece drove to the airport to claim the medal.