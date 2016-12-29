Crab Fisherman Strike for Higher Price Per Pound

North Coast crab fisherman are on strike for a higher per-pound price. Crabbers from Bodega Bay north through Oregon and Washington to the Canadian border began the labor stoppage yesterday after wholesale Dungeness crab buyers sought to lower the per-pound price fisherman earn. Fisherman have agreed to either cease crabbing off the Sonoma Coast where crab season has already opened, or delay the start of their season in hopes of retaining the three-dollar-per-pound price they’ve earned so far this year. Buyers are offering two dollars and 75 cents per pound.