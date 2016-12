She was “unsinkable.” And this was unthinkable: Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds died yesterday while making funeral plans for her daughter, who died just one day earlier. Debbie’s son Todd Fisher said his mother wanted to be with Carrie. Carrie Fisher’s dog Gary, who was famous in his own right, has a Twitter account. He (or his representatives) tweeted: “Carrie would have said: my mom upstaged me at everything: even my death.”