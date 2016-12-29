Growing Number of Homeless has Upset Residents in Surrounding Downtown Neighborhoods

Tents line a small green space below Interstate 90 and a short walk to a homeless area known as the Jungle Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Seattle. Seattle and state officials on Tuesday announced plans to move people out of the Seattle homeless encampment known as the Jungle, four months after the fatal shooting of two people raised new concerns about public safety and health issues there. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Local officials have looked hard at the homeless problem in Sonoma County this year, but cold temperatures and wet conditions have made the situation much worse: for those trying to stay warm and dry AND the neighbors who live nearby. P.D. reports the 101 overpasses at 5th, 6th and 9th streets in Santa Rosa are the most difficult. Neighbors say many laws are being consitantly broken. Santa Rosa Police say they are concerned for the welfare of the homeless population and are discouraging well-meaning folks from dropping off supplies to the homeless in those locations. The Santa Rosa City Council will meet in January to talk about greater enforcement of existing laws.