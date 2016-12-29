Growing Number of Homeless has Upset Residents in Surrounding Downtown Neighborhoods

Local officials have looked hard at the homeless problem in Sonoma County this year, but cold temperatures and wet conditions have made the situation much worse: for those trying to stay warm and dry AND the neighbors who live nearby. P.D. reports the 101 overpasses at 5th, 6th and 9th streets in Santa Rosa are the most difficult. Neighbors say many laws are being consitantly broken. Santa Rosa Police say they are concerned for the welfare of the homeless population and are discouraging well-meaning folks from dropping off supplies to the homeless in those locations. The Santa Rosa City Council will meet in January to talk about greater enforcement of existing laws.