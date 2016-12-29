Here Are Some of the New Traffic Laws Going Into Effect in 2017

Restrictions on cellphone use, car seats and lane-splitting are among new 2017 traffic laws.  Starting this Sunday, driving a motor vehicle while holding and operating a cellphone will be prohibited.  Children who are younger than two-years-old, weigh less than 40 pounds or are less than 40 inches tall, must be secured in a rear-facing child passenger restraint system.  Finally, “lane splitting,” which remains legal in California, is defined by law as driving a two-wheeled motorcycle between rows of stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane, though the state has established guidelines on how to do it safely.