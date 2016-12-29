Maximum Enforcement Period Starts Tomorrow and Runs Through Monday

Law enforcement in Sonoma County are gearing up for their annual “maximum enforcement period” ahead of the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend. All available CHP officers will be on duty looking for impaired and distracted drivers, beginning about six o’clock tomorrow night until just before midnight Monday. Santa Rosa police tomorrow will set up a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location and use extra officers all weekend. The location will be chosen based on the frequency of past crashes and impaired driving arrests.