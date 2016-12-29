The Drive Line-Up – December 29th

It’s Thursday and our last live show of 2016, and it couldn’t have come soon enough! Have a great show lined up today, then we’re going to hide under the bed for the next 3 days until 2017 arrives. We’re looking back at the big stories locally around Sonoma County in 2016 today, John Sawyer will look back at the year on the council, Joe Neumaier will run down the year in movies, Harry Duke the year in theater, and much more!

3:20 – Cannabais Attorney Joe Rogoway

3:40 – SR Councilman John Sawyer

4:05 – NY Film Critic Joe Neumaier

4:20 – Jake Ward (North Bay Cabaret)

4:40 – Drive Theatre Critic Harry Duke

4:50 – Jon Sloat (CHP)

5:05 – Jim Sweeney (Press Democrat)

5:20 – The Best of Brews News

5:35 – The Best of The Drive Brew Haha