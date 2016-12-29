U.S. Reportedly Preparing to Impose Sanctions Against Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
The White House is reportedly preparing to impose sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.  The Obama administration could announce the measures as soon as today.  American officials familiar with the plans say the actions will likely include both economic sanctions and diplomatic measures.  Part of the response may also involve cyber operations against Moscow.  The U.S. intelligence community blames Russia for backing a disinformation campaign using hacked emails to attack Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and influence the election.