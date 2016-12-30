A Bill Introduced Yesterday Looks to Close Loophole in Prop 64

A California bill is aimed at making it illegal to smoke marijuana while driving. The bill introduced yesterday by Senator Jerry Hill and Assemblyman Evan Low would close a loophole in Prop 64. The proposition makes it illegal to have an open container of pot in a car, but didn’t specifically address the use of marijuana products while driving. The proposed legislation was prompted by Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who says there’s no difference between “a joint and a can of beer to the family of a victim of impaired driving.”