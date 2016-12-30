San Francisco Residents Are Reporting a Rotten Egg Like Smell

What’s stinking up the city? People in San Francisco are still reporting a rotten-egg-like smell wafting through the city. For the second day in a row, crews from PG&E responded to multiple calls about the foul odor, which began on Wednesday, and as of last night the origin still remains a mystery. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said yesterday that one potential source of the odor is flaring incidents on consecutive nights at the Chevron Richmond Refinery. Other potential sources being investigated include ships, local landfills and wastewater treatment facilities.