A Santa Rosa taxi company is closing down and will pay a hefty fine to settle a labor case. A-C Taxi has agreed to shut down tomorrow and pay a 200-thousand dollar fine to settle allegations it refused to provide its 30 drivers workers’ compensation insurance. The company also did business as Healdsburg Cab Company. It was also accused of “misclassifying” drivers as independent contractors. The California Labor Commissioner’s office initially launched its investigation into the company in 2014.