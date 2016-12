The world’s oldest male panda, who sired one out of four pandas now in zoos around the world, is dead. The panda named Pan Pan died this week at a research center in China. He was 31-years-old, which wildlife experts say is the equivalent of 100 for a human. After fathering his first descendant in 1991, Pan Pan sired more than 130 more offspring. Those animals make up one-fourth of all the pandas living in zoos in a dozen countries.