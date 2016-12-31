Durant’s Triple Double Leads The Warriors to Win 29

Klay Thompson led all scorers with 29 points and Durant put together a masterful effort against Dallas.

By Cole Reece| December 31

In the final game of 2016, the Warriors took on the Dallas Mavericks and old friend Harrison Barnes. Andrew Bogut did not play in the contest. Golden State got off to a slow start on offense making just one of their first six shots. The Mavericks kept pace with the Dubs resulting in a deadlock at 29 points after the 1st quarter. Golden State began to pull away to close out the 2nd quarter. Headed into the half, the Warriors led the Mavs (59-48). Kevin Durant assembled a spectacular game for Golden State. Make no mistake Durant is one of the top players in the NBA a fact he reminds us of on a nightly basis. KD finished the game with 19 points 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple double. Every facet of Durant’s game is a pleasure to watch we are very lucky Warriors fans! Klay Thompson put the game on ice in the third quarter. Klay scored 17 of his 29 points in the 3rd to put the Dubs up (91-69). Former Warrior Harrison Barnes continues to impress for the Mavericks. Barnes scored 25 points and as become a solid player for Dallas. Credit Barnes for working on his mid-range shot and increasing his scoring total by 8.6 points per game. Golden State was able to close out Dallas for their 29th win of the season. In 2016 the Warriors won 72 games and lost only 12, a pretty remarkable feat. Join us on KSRO Monday as Golden State reigns in the new year against the Nuggets. Pregame begins at 7 pm, Happy New Year from all of us here at KSRO!