Golden State Earns 30th Win to Start the New Year

The Splash Triplets combine for points and the Warriors tighter down defesnively to earn their 30th win.

By Cole Reece| January 2nd

The Denver Nuggets journeyed to Oracle to face off against the Warriors. Denver came into the game as winners of 5 of their last 8 games. The Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia was everywhere in the 1st quarter. He drove the offense in the opening minutes with 7 points. On defense, he made some impressive stops on Danilo Gallinari. A 15-4 run propelled the Dubs to a 7 point lead over the Nuggets (22-15). Denver did not roll over however and let Golden State take command. They forced the Warriors to make bad passes and cashed in with 7 points off those mistakes. The Nuggets were confident offensively, but it was the Warriors defense in the spotlight. Golden State allowed Denver to shoot nearly 61% from the field. Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 8 points. The Dubs were up (35-33) at the conclusion of the 1st quarter. Ian Clark continued his electric play coming off the Warrior’s bench. His confidence and scoring prowess have earned him more playing time. Clark scored 12 points in just 6 minutes of play for Golden State with 8:26 remaining in the 2nd quarter. Denver continued to challenge the Dubs every step of the way. They scored 36 points in the paint in the first half. The big men Jokic and Nurkic gashed the Warriors inside. Kevin Durant hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to spot Golden State to a (68-64) point lead. The 64 points allowed by the Dubs are the 2nd most they have allowed in the first half this season.

Durant led the Warriors with 13 points followed by 12 points from Klay Thompson. Golden State gained an 80 to 70 point lead after converting on Denver mistakes. The defense also began to settle down in the 3rd quarter. The Splash triplets were tremendous their offense contributions were solid the entire game. Durant, in particular, had 19 points before the end of the 3rd quarter. The Nuggets executed the two for one scenario perfectly in the closing seconds of the quarter. Headed into the final frame, the Warriors held a 9 point lead over Denver (94-85). Golden State simply outplayed the Nuggets in the 2nd half of the contest. KD finished with 21 points, Steph dropped in 22, and Klay had a game high 25 points. The Dubs are now 12-0 when the Splash Triplets all score 20 plus points. Draymond Green had a triple-double to round out the scoring. Denver made it interesting at the end with an 11-2 run but it wasnt enough. Jokic was a beast on the night, the big man finished with 21 points for the Nuggets. Golden State defated Denver by the final score of 127-119.