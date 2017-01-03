A Prankster changed the Hollywood sign to read Hollyweed

One of the most iconic signs in the state is back to normal and the hunt for the vandal continues. Thousands of people who woke up News Year’s Day saw that someone changed the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”

Police say they have images of the vandal on security video and when he’s caught he’ll face a mountain of charges. It took crews several hours to fix the sign. This isn’t the first time the sign has been changed to celebrate pot. The sign was changed in 1976 to honor a change in California law, and in the 80s as publicity for a now-forgotten movie.