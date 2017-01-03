A Prankster changed the Hollywood sign to read Hollyweed

The Hollywood sign is seen vandalized Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD." Police have also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign. California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
One of the most iconic signs in the state is back to normal and the hunt for the vandal continues.  Thousands of people who woke up News Year’s Day saw that someone changed the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”
Police say they have images of  the vandal on security video and when he’s caught he’ll face a mountain of charges.  It took crews several hours to fix the sign.  This isn’t the first time the sign has been changed to celebrate pot.  The sign was changed in 1976 to honor a change in California law, and in the 80s as publicity for a now-forgotten movie.