Santa Rosa Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI and Vehicular Manslaughter

A 19-year-old woman is under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that killed her 18-year-old friend. Rebecca Guillory of Santa Rosa was behind the wheel late Sunday night when her car slammed into a tree off Mountain Hawk Drive in the Skyhawk neighborhood. She suffered only minor injuries but Michajla Kostecka was killed instantly. Sgt. Summer Black of the Santa Rosa Police said they found evidence of alcohol and marijuana at the scene and suspect Guillory was under the influence of both when she lost control of her car and crashed.