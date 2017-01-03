SeaWorld is Shutting Down it’s Orca Show Next Sunday

The final curtain is coming down on SeaWorld’s orca show. Next Sunday, January 8th will be the final performance of the One Ocean orca show at SeaWorld San Diego. The end of what has been the centerpiece of the theme park’s shows follows a long-running legal battle between SeaWorld, regulators, and animal rights groups. The company got approval last year to expand its killer whale exhibit into a more educational offering for guests, but at the same time the park was ordered to stop its orca breeding program.