Six Santa Rosa Hospital Buildings Are in Need of Earthquake Retrofitting

Buildings at three Sonoma County hospital campuses are in need of seismic upgrades. Officials say a total of six buildings located on the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital campuses would likely be knocked out of commission during a strong earthquake: something bigger than the magnitude six-point-zero quake that hit Napa in 2014. Four county hospital campuses – Kaiser Santa Rosa Medical Center, Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Sonoma West Medical Center and Petaluma Valley Hospital – all meet state requirements.