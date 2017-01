We’re used to whale-watching off the North Coast…and now scientists say you could get used to dolphin-watching too. Sightings of Bottle-nosed dolphins are becoming the norm in Northern California all the way up to the Mendocino Coast. Global warming? The reason for the migration is unknown at this point, but SFGate reports that scientists are also on the lookout for “porpicide:” when teenage dolphin bullying goes too far and some dolphins end up being killed by their own.