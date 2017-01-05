Allegiant Air Kept Two Sisters From Saying Goodbye to Their Dying Father

Two sisters say Allegiant Air kept them from saying goodbye to their dying father. Debbie Hartman told WKMG-TV that she and her sister were flying earlier this week from Florida to North Carolina where their father was in hospice care. She got a text on the tarmac that he only had hours left to live. Hartman reportedly walked back to her sister in a different seat to tell her when her sister had a panic attack. That’s when flight attendants reportedly told her to go back to her seat and leave her personal problems off the plane. Things went downhill from there and eventually the plane was turned around. The sisters were escorted off by security.