Four Arrested in Connection with Facebook Live Beating of Mentally Ill Man

January 5, 2017 National News, Slider
This image posted on the Chicago Police Department's Twitter page shows a frame from a video that was broadcast live on Facebook in which a man is assaulted. The video shows the man with his mouth taped shut as a woman and other people cut off his shirt and hair with a knife, and someone pushes his head with his or her foot. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday that the victim has mental health challenges, and he called the video "sickening." (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Four people are being questioned by Chicago police in connection with a beating that was shown on Facebook Live.  Officials say detectives are questioning two men and two women for the beating of a man with mental health issues, who was shown on video cowering in a corner with his mouth taped shut.  The four 18-year-olds were taken into custody but haven’t been formally charged.  In the video, the victim appears to be white and some of the attackers appear to be African-American, and one of the attackers made comments about “white people.”  Authorities are considering bringing hate crime charges in the case.