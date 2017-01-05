Four Arrested in Connection with Facebook Live Beating of Mentally Ill Man

Four people are being questioned by Chicago police in connection with a beating that was shown on Facebook Live. Officials say detectives are questioning two men and two women for the beating of a man with mental health issues, who was shown on video cowering in a corner with his mouth taped shut. The four 18-year-olds were taken into custody but haven’t been formally charged. In the video, the victim appears to be white and some of the attackers appear to be African-American, and one of the attackers made comments about “white people.” Authorities are considering bringing hate crime charges in the case.