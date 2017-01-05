President Obama is Asking Democrats Not to Rescue Republicans on Obamacare

President Obama is telling Democrats in Congress not to rescue Republicans on Obamacare. Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver was pleased with what the President told lawmakers in a meeting. Obama advised Democrats to avoid signing onto GOP replacement plans. He also reportedly told his party to start referring to the GOP’s new plan as “Trumpcare.” Republicans aim to move quickly to repeal the Affordable Care Act once Donald Trump enters the White House. No firm plan has emerged to replace it, though GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters today that there are a “lot of good ideas out there.” Ryan made that comment after joining Vice President-elect Mike Pence in a closed meeting of House Republicans.